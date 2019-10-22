Hamilton County GOP kicks off petition drive to fight sales tax hike

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Republicans say they are launching a petition drive Tuesday to try to overturn a sales tax hike county leaders approved last week.
The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to keep its sales tax at 7 percent. The a portion of that, 0.25 percent, expires in April, approved five years ago to pay for renovations at Union Terminal.
Now those renovations are complete, and the county has decided to use the money to fund basic services like courts, the sheriff’s office, the coroner’s crime lab and 911 center.
Commissioners say the tax is needed to make up for a $20 million budget deficit the county faces due to reduced state contributions, increasing expenses and other costs.
Republicans say all they want is to get the issue on the ballot so the public can have a “fair vote.”
“When the voters approved a new tax to fix the Museum Center, they were told it would end in 5 years. They were duped,” Hamilton County GOP Chairman Alex Triantafilou said in a recent tweet.
“How can we believe our politicians next time they tell us a new tax will end? How could this County come through the Great Recession without stunts like this?"
They need 33,969 signatures, he said in another tweet, "to give the voters a voice on whether to EXTEND a tax that we all believed would end....33,969 people need to stand up to 3 Democrats.”
Last year, county commissioners rescinded a 0.2 percent sales tax increase when it became clear a petition drive, also led by county Republicans and the anti-tax group Coalition Opposed to Additional Taxes and Spending (COAST), was successful to force the issue to a public vote and a legal challenge was imminent.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.