Nonprofit giving more than 1,000 new pairs of shoes to Northern Kentucky students

LUDLOW, Ky. (FOX19) - Nearly 500 students at Mary A. Goetz Elementary School in Ludlow, Ky. received new socks and athletic shoes Tuesday thanks to Samaritan’s Feet International, a humanitarian aid organization.
From noon-3 p.m., Walmart employees-turned-volunteers from six states washed the children’s feet, then fitted them for their new socks and shoes.
“They’ve been excited all day,” Principal Jason Steffen said of the students. “It’s been kind of a crazy day around here.”
The event is one of two Samaritan’s Feet has planned in Northern Kentucky. On Thursday, Oct. 24, it will present 620 students at Lincoln Elementary School in Dayton, Ky. with new shoes and socks.
The organization has a goal of giving away one million pairs of shoes in 2019 across the United States and around the world.
So far, they’ve distributed 375,176.
It might seem like a simple act, but the organization believes it has lasting effects. And if only for today, it shows the children they matter.
“We can never assume anything about a child or what their lot in life is,” Samaritan’s Feet Regional Director Denise Wamburg said. “Today we know they’re all the most important people here.
