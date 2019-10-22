Oxford woman charged with starving dog for weeks, police say

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - An Oxford woman is facing a charge of prohibitions concerning companion animals after police say they found an emaciated dog locked in a cage.
Police say the 1-year-old Rottweiler named Dollar was found in the cage in the 1800 block of Oxford Commons on Friday, Sept. 13.
Animals control officers worked with the owner, Zichang Li, over a few weeks to establish proper care taking habits, a proper feeding regiment and assisted in arranging veterinary visits.
According to police, Dollar was supposed to have a follow up vet visit last week, but that did not happen.
The animal control officer responded back to the apartment and found Dollar emaciated, locked in his cage without food or water and was soiled in his own urine and liquid feces.
Li was then arrested and Dollar was taken to the vet.
Police say the vet found Dollar to be emaciated, had a fever and lost nearly 10 pounds from his last visit one month prior.
Dollar is being cared for at the veterinary hospital and is being rehabilitated.
“He is bathed, eating, and feeling much better now,” the Oxford Police Department said.
Li is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
