Police: Man ‘knowingly’ crashed into car carrying the mother of his child

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police say a man is accused of purposefully crashing into a car carrying the mother of his child in Westwood Monday.
Court documents say the crash happened in the 3000 block of Harrison Avenue.
Kambiri Grimes, 23, crashed his black 1996 Honda Acura into a blue 2009 Nissan with Jamesha Honaker in the passenger seat.
Court documents say Grimes knowingly caused injury to her.
A domestic violence order of protection was filed against Grimes during Tuesday’s arraignment, as stated in the affidavit.
Grimes was arraigned on two counts of felonious assault, one count of domestic violence, and was cited for driving without a license.
His bond is set at $4,500.
