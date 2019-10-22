Prosecutor: Warning to archdiocese about Father Drew was verbal, not written

In a statement to FOX19 NOW Monday, she also wrote: “As already reported in our timeline that was released on Aug. 5, in September the Butler County Prosecutor made a recommendation to restrict Fr. Drew’s involvement in the school. That was a verbal conversation between the Prosecutor’s office and the archdiocesan Chancellor. We also have in our timeline - and would like to state again – that we acknowledged that the acceptance of this recommendation, combined with inadequate oversight, was obviously ineffective and a mistake and we will not repeat it."