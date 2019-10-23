Chase that ended in Montgomery crash was result of fired employee threatening former boss, report says

MARIEMONT, Ohio (FOX19) - A police chase that ended in a two-car crash Oct. 16 began as the result of a fired employee threatening his former boss, a Mariemont police report says.
The report says Eric Baker, 32, came to the Mariemont Police Station at 1:50 p.m. saying he was being chased by two men with a gun.
Baker told police the incident began on Erie Avenue in Cincinnati where he’d fired Jabraun Freeman, 23, from a construction site job at the same location earlier that morning.
He told police Freeman returned to the site at 1:30 p.m. with his brother Cameron Freeman and a gun that he pointed at Baker.
Baker said he drove away from the site, trying to escape the Freeman brothers, but they got into a red vehicle and a chase began.
He says he drove at high speeds through Cincinnati until he reached the Mariemont Police Station to report the incident to officers.
Baker showed police a video he says Jabraun Freeman had just sent him. It showed the brothers driving by Baker’s home, the gun, and the brothers were heard making threats.
Police say they put out an alert to police to be on the lookout for the Freeman brothers saying they believed they were in the Madisonville and Fairfax area.
The report says a Fairfax officer spotted the red vehicle the Freeman brothers were driving.
Police said the pursuit started at I-71 and Red Bank Road in Fairfax. The brothers led police on a chase from there to the 9900 block of Montgomery Road.
Dash cam video from Mark E. of Montgomery captured the end of the chase. The video footage, from around 2 p.m., shows a red car racing down the right lane of Montgomery Road and then crashing into another vehicle.
Police cruisers and officers are then seen on camera, rushing over to the scene and getting out of their vehicles.
Police said they arrested both Jabraun and Cameron Freeman. One woman suffered minor injuries in the resulting crash and was taken to the hospital.
Fairfax officers saw an object being thrown from the vehicle during the chase and recovered a handgun from the scene later.
