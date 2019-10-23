Cool Tonight, Flooding Rain Possible Saturday

Increasing cloudiness Friday will signal that an energetic jet stream is dipping southward to the Gulf of Mexico and about to drag abundant tropical moisture into the Ohio Valley. Rain will begin in the FOX19 NOW viewing area Saturday morning with a few claps of thunder. The rain will continue, occasionally falling heavily, into Sunday morning. Totals of 2″ or more in spots will be common and some locations could reach 4″ or a bit more. The heaviest rain will fall east if I-71 and the rural, hilly counties south and east of Cincinnati have the greatest threat of flooding.