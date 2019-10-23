Crews investigate cause of Hyde Park house fire

HYDE PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati fire crews are on scene investigating a house fire in Hyde Park Wednesday morning.
Flames were reported in the 2400 block of Downing Drive just before 8 a.m.
Multiple crews responded and had to break through the roof at least once to put out the blaze.
Initial dispatches indicate two people were in the house and at least one may have been sleeping.
FOX19 NOW is on scene and will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.