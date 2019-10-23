Drug dogs sweep Hamilton County Justice Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -In an effort to crack down on drugs in the Hamilton County Justice Center, the sheriff’s office announced a sweep of the jail Wednesday morning.
Ten handlers and K9s from multiple jurisdictions across the county participated in the drug sweep. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Dave Daugherty, says the opiate epidemic has resulted in overdose deaths inside the jail in recent years and because of that these drug sweeps are important.
Daugherty adds that every single cell inside the justice center will be searched and that “most of the time drugs make it into the jail during the booking process”.
If narcotics or paraphernalia is found inside the jail, Daugherty says a full investigation will take place into how those drugs were brought in. “We also look at possible internal corruption. We look at every possibility,” said Daugherty.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release results from the sweep Wednesday afternoon.
