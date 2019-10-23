Father of 5 murdered, vigil held with friends and family

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Family and friends of Robert Thomas held a vigil Tuesday at the site of his murder two days prior.
The 37-year-old Thomas was shot in broad daylight. Police later arrested Lonnie Wilburn, 31, on murder charges.
The family said Thomas and Wilburn got into a dispute just after noon, then Wilburn pulled out a gun and shot Thomas.
Williams was in court Monday for his arraignment. He pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
“Take your punishment,” Thomas’s cousin, Maria Ashley said. “Take it like a man. Same way you pulled that gun out like a man and tried to stop people from helping him. Take it like a man. You was tough then, be tough now.”
Ashley describes Thomas, father of five children, as a non-violent person, the type who would try to stop a fight.
“He was funny, always laughing, always joking,” she said. “He had a voice that you couldn’t forget.”
