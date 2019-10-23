Florence woman offering reward for thieves’ identities after rash of car break-ins

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - A Florence resident is offering $100 to anyone who can help identify the thief that rummaged through her vehicle early Tuesday morning.
“It has to be stopped,” Jaime Baynum said. “Everyone is motivated by something, hopefully someone is motivated by money. I just want them caught.”
Baynum wasn’t the only resident in her Florence community to have a thief go through her vehicle. Baynum reports that neighbors cameras picked up images of a man and woman wearing similar attire and going car to car.
“Different neighbors have nextdoor and ring.com and they’ve posted them online and on various neighborhood websites and that’s how we found out… if you just look at the camera, you can just tell, one is a man and one is a woman,” Baynum said.
The Northern Kentucky resident has filed a report with police who tell her they expect more residents to come forward as they realize what has gone missing from their vehicles.
“Everybody just needs to be aware and protect your neighbor and lock your doors. It’s unfortunate, you work so hard for stuff and to have someone come and take it, it’s just sad,” Baynum said.
Anyone with information should contact the Florence Police Department.
