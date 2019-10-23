Kendi the Black Rhino moving to San Diego, Cincinnati Zoo says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Popular Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden resident Kendi the Black Rhino is leaving the Queen City, zoo officials said Wednesday.
The 2-year-old is spreading his wings — or horns — and moving across the country to a new home at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
The zoo says the move was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survivial Plan (SSP). They manage animal populations for their member organizations and say the move will help save his critically endangered species.
In San Diego, the AZA says Kendi will be able to roam in an expansive, mixed-herd habitat.
“Members and staff will be sad to see Kendi go,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. “The good news is that he is going to a great facility and will be paired with a female when he’s ready to breed. There are fewer than 60 eastern black rhinos in the North American Zoo population, so getting pairs that are good genetic matches together is important.”
The rhino was born at the Cincinnati Zoo in July 2017 and was one of only five eastern Black Rhinos born in North American from 2016 to 2017. The only other surviving calf was born between 2014 and 2015.
“The SSP has given us the green light to breed Kendi’s parents, Seyia and Faru, again,” said Maynard. “Faru has sired two calves, one at the Atlanta Zoo, so we’re optimistic about having another calf here. With a 15-month gestation period, the soonest we could hope to see a little one is next winter.”
The zoo says Kendi wil be leaving in the next few weeks and has already started training behind the scenes to make the move as easy as possible. This means Kendi is not out in his habitat all the time.
Zoo officials say Kendi will be in his yard Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to say goodbye to his fans.
The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
