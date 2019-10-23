Man accused of assaulting 5 women to face judge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man accused of attacking five women in downtown Cincinnati and Mt. Adams earlier this month is set to face a judge Wednesday.
Kevin Liwali, 30, of Elmwood Place is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 12:30 p.m.
He is held at the Hamilton County jail on five counts of assault, court records show.
Liwali is accused of walking past one of the victims and her friends as they were also walking on Pete Rose Way Oct. 6 and then punching her in the face, a police incident report shows, and it was all caught on camera.
Liwali was arrested two hours later after attacking four more women, all in Mt. Adams, Cincinnati police wrote in affidavits.
One of the victims was hit in the back of the head and a second was struck on her arm, both in the 300 block of Monastery Street, the records show.
The third woman attacked was hit on the top of her head “for no reason while she was watering plants” in the 300 block of Baum Street, another sworn statement reads.
Liwali approached a fourth victim from the side as she walked her dog in the 1000 block of Celestial Street, a criminal complaint shows. He struck her in the head with a closed fist, knocking her to the ground and causing her to lose consciousness, the record states.
That victim identified Liwali as her assailant from a photo lineup, police wrote.
The first woman attacked, the one punched in the face on Pete Rose Way, said it began at 7:30 a.m.
“We just were coming up this hill here by Adam’s Place and there was a guy coming down the hill,” Tricia Wente told FOX 19 NOW Tuesday. “When I said good morning - the third one to say good morning - he just socked me.... I didn’t see his arm come up, I didn’t see anything. I just felt me being punched in the head.”
Liwali lingered by the group without speaking and just stared at them, she recalled.
She said she pulled out her cell phone and call 911.
As soon as she did, she said he ran across a parking lot and up a hill toward Mt. Adams.
Wente went to the hospital to be checked as a precaution.
“I had a headache and my ears were ringing a little bit,” she recalled. She said doctors determined she was fine.
For now, the assault has ruined one of her favorite running routes and the experience is upsetting.
She also said she was shocked to find out she was not the only victim: “It’s scary that it’s other people."
Police said they do not know Liwali’s motive but the incident report alleges he might be mentally disturbed and could harm himself or others.
When he goes before a judge Wednesday, he also will appear on charges related to an incident reported back on May 24, court records show.
Liwali, who also goes by Kevin Giome according to court records, faces two additional counts of disorderly conduct and trespass.
He urinated in public at Ziegler Park on Sycamore Street and was asked several times to leave the park but refused, Cincinnati police wrote in a court records.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.