Man with dementia beaten in April has died

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 67-year-old man with dementia has died several months after he sustained serious injuries during an attack in Colerain.
Steven Lewis died Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner.
On April 1, three individuals—Timothy Akemon, 43; Tina Lay, 47; and Daron Adams, 40—confronted Lewis in a parking lot off Colerain Avenue near Banning Road.
They said Lewis, who suffered from dementia, was crossing Colerain Avenue at a slow rate in front of their car, according to court documents.
Akemon and Adams approached Lewis and struck him in the head with a closed fist, causing serious injuries.
Lay then drove the car away from the attack.
Lewis was taken to University Hospital.
Akemon, Lay and Adams were all charged with felonious assault.
