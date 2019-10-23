2 medical marijuana dispensaries to open in Butler County this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Folks in Butler County are about to have their pick of medical marijuana dispensaries.
Bloom Medicinals Seven Mile Dispensary opens Thursday in Seven Mile, and Strawberry Field Dispensary will open in Monroe the following day.
It’s a potentially life-changing development for some Butler County residents.
Steve Rosenbaum broke his back in a car accident in 1976. Since then, he’s lived in constant pain—until medical marijuana came along.
“Oh, it takes the pain completely away for me,” Rosenbaum said.
Bloom’s ribbon cutting will take place at noon. The business will employ ten people, its operations manger says.
First-time visitors will have to show a government-issued ID along with a patient or caregiver ID card, then complete the dispensary’s patient registration form. Once the paperwork is complete, according to Bloom’s website, staff will provide a tour and go through the different products available for purchase.
Visitors will select from a variety of medical cannabis oils, flower, tinctures, and transdermal patches.
The dispensary will host educational events for patients looking to learn more about the products, their benefits and uses allowed by state law.
