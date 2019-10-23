2 men accused of smashing BMW windshields turn themselves in, police say

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Covington police say two men accused of jumping on and smashing the windshields of two BMW’s turned themselves in on Wednesday.
The incident was caught on camera and police posted the video to Facebook in hopes of finding the men.
After receiving many tips, the criminal investigation bureau says it was able to identify the men as Alexander Hegerty, 24, of Covington and Alexander Majeid, 23, of Ft. Wright.
Police say both admitted to shattering the windshields of the BMW’s and both have been charged with two counts each of criminal mischief.
The owner of one of the BMW’s that had its windshield smashed says $2,422 worth of damage was done to his car.
“Apparently the BMW brand is a real source of irritation for these gentlemen because they were both commenting on the fact that they are both BMW’s and that’s why they wanted to smash the windshields on them," Lee Bledsoe said.
Both men are being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.
They will appear in Kenton County court at 8:30 Thursday morning.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.