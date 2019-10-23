New transit app aimed at making Tri-State traveling easier

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several local agencies launched a partnership Wednesday that will make it easier to use public transit in Cincinnati and in northern Kentucky.
You won’t need anything to catch a bus ride other than your phone, transit authorities say.
The new Transit app will let you plan a trip across three transit systems including Metro, Tank and the Butler County Regional Transit Authority.
Once riders sign up and enter their credit card information they can pay the fare using a smartphone. Tickets can also be purchased and stored for future use.
The app also allows riders to track their bus in real-time.
Metro says this new app is an improvement from the previous one because the current app only allowed for limited trip planning and fare payment.
The new “Transit” app will replace Metro’s existing “Cincy EZRide” App, which will stop selling Metro tickets on Wednesday.
Riders with tickets in their Cincy EZRide wallets will have until June 30, 2020 to use the tickets.
Starting on Wednesday, $5 day passes will also be sold. Customers will be able to take unlimited rides on both Metro and Tank for the day for one price.
