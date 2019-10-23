Police looking for 2 people seen jumping on vehicles, causing damage to windshields

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Covington police are looking for two people who were caught on camera causing damage to windshields after jumping on them.
Police said it happened on West 7th Street early Tuesday morning.
“I heard what sounded like somebody throwing a rock at a street sign. It sounded really close to my house," Lee Bledsoe said.
At first, he said he didn’t think much of it because he lives in an area surrounded by restaurants and bars.
“I heard it again, so I picked up my phone and looked at the NEST cam app and saw two guys jumping on the hood of my car smashing my windshield and jumping on the hood of the car behind me and smashing her windshield," Bledsoe said.
Before that happened, the vandals stood on the sidewalk and talked about how they were going to do it.
“There’s another BMW right behind it. You get this one... I do the next one," you hear them say in the video.
“Apparently the BMW brand is a real source of irritation for these gentlemen because they were both commenting on the fact that they are both BMW’s and that’s why they wanted to smash the windshields on them," Bledsoe said.
Once they finished, they took off running.
“It was frustrating for me, yeah, and her and probably for them because I think their goal was to completely knock the windshields out," Bledsoe said.
He said they caused $2,422 worth of damage to his car.
“I’ve lived in Covington for 25 years and I have never had anything even remotely close to this happen. It’s a very rare occasion that stuff like this happens, but we live in a bar and entertainment area and people are going to get drunk and do stupid things," Bledsoe said.
He said more than anything he wants the vandals to reimburse him for his windshield.
If you can help Covington police find the pair, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
