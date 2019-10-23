Staying dry until the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Our dry weather will continue Wednesday, but we are off to a cool start with temperatures in the 40s.
the high temperature will warm up to 64 degrees amid plenty of sunshine this afternoon.
Thermometers will tumble back into the 40s tonight with another sunny day ahead Thursday. Highs will return to the 60s.
Clouds will move in Friday before our next chance of rain arrives Saturday.
It will be a pretty wet day with steady rain at times into the afternoon and evening.
High temperatures will remain in the 60s.
The rain will move out by Sunday morning, and we will dry out under partly sunny skies the rest of the day.
