U.S.S. Nightmare offers haunting fun for Halloween

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - You don’t need a haunted house to find some ghosts this Halloween, just head to the U.S.S. Nightmare where they may just find you.
The haunted boat, located in Newport on the Ohio River, is a resurrection of the infamous dredge ship named after Captain William Mitchell.
It was designed to dredge the river, or remove stuff from the bottom. Some believe an ancient burial ground was disturbed during the dredging and cursed the boat.
It's been told that Captain Mitchell would collect human bones found. He lived on board with his daughter Anna and 60 crew members.
Captain Mitchell would allow ‘clowns’ from local carnivals to come aboard to entertain Anna and his crew. One day the ship broke loose, wreaking havoc for miles down the river.
Captain Mitchell and his crew were killed in the disaster known as the Mitchell Massacre. Anna’s body was never recovered. Some believe the ship is still haunted.
The haunted ship is open Wednesdays through Sundays until Nov. 2.
For more information about the different tours and tickets available, you can visit their website.
