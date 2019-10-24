Clermont County husband charged with murdering estranged wife

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Clermont County man is charged with murdering his estranged wife, Clermont County Jail records say.
Union Township police say James M. Hayes, 55, was arrested in Pierce Township for shooting and killing his wife Jeanette Hayes. He was booked into the Clermont County Jail ‘without incident', police say.
Police say they were called to Spotswood Common at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday after hearing several gunshots in the area.
They found Jeanette Hayes suffering from at least one gunshot wound and say she later succumbed to her injuries.
Police say the investigation is on going and have not released further details.
