Colerain community creates a ‘pathway of hope’ for woman battling breast cancer

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Venture to the Northbrook home of Rhonda Lahmann in Colerain Township and you’ll see dozens of decorated pumpkins.
Not unusual this close to Halloween, except for one thing—these pumpkins are pink.
The reason for this pink pumpkin patch lies in Lahmann herself.
“I have stage 4 breast cancer,” she says. “It’s in my bones.”
With Lahmann in the battle for her life, her friends decided on a way the community could show their support.
“We really tossed around a few different ideas,” Lora Dakin recalls. “And all of a sudden, Lori came out with the pumpkin idea.”
“It’s breast cancer awareness month, so the color pink,” Lori McMullin says. “And it’s Halloween, so we tried to come up with a way to merge the two.”
First they put out a flyer, then they made a Facebook post. Before long the pink pumpkins were on their way, some from people Lahmann had never met before.
“They kept coming,” she explains. “And then I would go away and come back, and there’s a few more on the stoop.
“I thank them tremendously, from the bottom of my heart, for thinking of me.”
Lahmann’s friends wanted to get around 30 pumpkins to create a pathway of hope along the sidewalk to her front door.
Now they’re approaching 50.
“(Cancer) can take anything it wants from you,” Lahmann says. “But I am not letting it take my joy. God has got me. My faith is strong.”
