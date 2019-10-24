Man deported from U.S. 9 times faces drug charges, DOJ says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The U.S. Department of Justice charged a man living in Cincinnati Thursday with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl as well as illegally re-entering the country after having been deported.
Luis Tapia, 27, was arrested in Cincinnati on Sept. 13, according to the DOJ.
Tapia initially attempted to escape from a second-floor window, then locked himself in a closet before Special Response Team agents apprehended him and transported him to Butler County Jail, where he remains.
According to ICE records, Tapia had previously been deported to Mexico nine times between 2012 and 2018. Each time he reentered the U.S.
Tapia was deported most recently in April 2018.
His Hamilton County court record includes charges of domestic violence, disorderly conduct and drug possession.
During a routine traffic stop in August 2019, before fleeing from law enforcement, Tapia told police he was his brother, who lives in the U.S. legally under DACA.
Tapia is ineligible under DACA, according to the DOJ, due to his previous felony convictions.
The DOJ investigation that led to the present charges involved ICE, Homeland Security, and the Cincinnati and Norwood police departments.
United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Benjamin Glassman notes reentry of a removed alien is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The mandatory minimum for Tapia’s fentanyl possession is 10 years.
Possessing cocaine with intent to distribute carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.
