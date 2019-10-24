Man wanted after trying to run over police officers, leading to chase on I-74

CLEVES, Ohio (FOX19) - A man led police on a chase through North Bend and the Village of Cleves Thursday after officers attempted to stop him in connection with reports of a crash and aggravated menacing, police say.
The Cleves Police Department learned a vehicle registered to a village resident had been involved in a hit/skip crash and aggravated menacing in Cincinnati District 5. They then set up a perimeter around the home.
Officers attempted to stop the driver, Jason Bryant, 43, after he was spotted on U.S. 50.
Bryant became ‘extremely uncooperative’ and failed to exit the vehicle, according to the police release.
Police officers tried to remove him, but he accelerated and attempted to run them over. The police chase ensued.
Police lost track of Bryant in the area of I-74 and I-275 in Colerain Township.
Bryant has a felony warrant from Montgomery County, Ohio. He is charged with three counts of felonious assault on a police officer and felony fleeing and eluding.
His last known address, police say, is the Intown Suites on Colerain Avenue.
