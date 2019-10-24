Moeller student thrown 50 feet from car in school parking lot, sheriff says

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Moeller High School student was thrown from a car Wednesday night, causing serious injuries, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says.
The incident occurred in the school’s rear parking lot around 5:40 p.m.
Two Moeller students were in the car, a Nissan Pathfinder, when it entered the parking lot. At the Activities Center, a third Moeller student climbed onto the driver side running board. The third student was then thrown 50 feet from the car.
Air Care flew the student to University Hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.
According to the Sheriff’s report, neither the driver of the car nor his passenger were injured.
The Sheriff adds that drugs and alcohol abuse were not factors.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Traffic Safety Unit.
