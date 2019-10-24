One man stabbed, one shot at Batavia apartment, 18-year-old arrested

BATAVIA, Ohio (FOX19) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the stabbing of one man and the shooting of another early Thursday morning at a Batavia apartment complex.
Noal E. Garrett, 18, is charged with one county of felonious assault. He is currently being held in the Clermont County Jail without bond.
The sheriff’s office says they received a call at 2:34 a.m. about the incident that happened in the 4300 block of Armstrong Boulevard.
It was reported that gunshots were heard in the area, but when deputies arrived on the scene at 2:41 a.m., everyone had fled the area.
The Clermont Count Communications Center received a call at 2:43 a.m. from Clermont Mercy Hospital about two men who walked into the ER, one with a stab wound to the left side of his neck and one with multiple gunshot wounds to his arm and back.
The sheriff’s office says Central Join EMS took James A. Ciminillo, 21, of Cincinnati, to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he has been treated and released as of 9:35 a.m.
Officials say Ciminillo’s injury was reported to be non-life threatening.
Clermont Mercy Hospital requested Air Care take the shooting victim to UCMC after evaluating his injuries. He was identified as Dominic Richey, 18, of Union Township.
The sheriff’s office says Richey is currently listed in stable condition and his injuries are reported to be non-life threatening as well.
Officials say they’re investigating the incident and interviewing all parties involves along with multiple witnesses.
Garrett is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing at 10 a.m. Friday.
They say the case will be reviewed with the prosecutor’s office for consideration of additional charges to be presented to a Grand Jury.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 513-732-7545.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.