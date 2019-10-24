Pedestrian struck, suspects at large after police chase through Fairmount

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A police chase through Fairmount ended when the vehicle, a blue Nissan, struck a pedestrian in the 3300 block of Bowling Green Court, police say.
The suspects then jumped from the car and fled. They are still at large.
The chase began sometime shortly before 8:30 p.m. The suspects were wanted for drug possession.
Top speeds reached 40 mph.
The pedestrian was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.
