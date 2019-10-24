Report: Toilet mishap causes man facing prostitution charges to be shocked by stun belt

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (Cincinnati Enquirer) - A bathroom accident caused a Franklin County case to end in an abrupt mistrial Tuesday, according to reporting from The Columbus Dispatch.
David Wade, 40, was being tried on charges of promoting prostitution, possession of drugs and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to court records. But his trial ended after a stun belt he was wearing started to shock him, according to the Dispatch.
The newspaper reported that a deputy monitoring Wade dropped the control device for the belt in toilet water while using Franklin County Common Pleas Court's facilities.
The efforts to dry off the device caused Wade to be hit with "intermittent minor shocks," a Franklin County Sheriff's Office spokesman told the Dispatch.
The judge overseeing Wade’s trial decided to declare a mistrial and a retrial will be scheduled, the Dispatch reported.
