Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some much needed rain is headed to the Tri-State this weekend. But it could be too much rain too fast and lead to flooding.
First, we will enjoy another dry day Friday before the rain and dreary weather arrives. Temperatures today were above normal (64) as they came near the 70-degree mark. Tonight will be dry and not as cool with a low of 45.
Friday will be dry with increasing clouds. High 63. Rain will hold off until after midnight so Friday night football games will be dry and pleasant.
Rain will begin early Saturday and will continue much of the day. Rainfall totals will be between 1-3″ on average but some spots may see four inches or more. Rain will begin to taper off early Sunday morning but blustery conditions will also be likely. Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the low 60s.
Monday will be dry with lots of sunshine. High 65. As we get closer to the end of the month and Halloween, another strong cold front will approach the area and bring rain Wednesday and cool weather too. By Halloween, the rain will end but it will turn windy and quite chilly. More on that soon!
