Thursday will be the best day of the next 7 days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Get ready some potential drought busting rain is on the way, and that means you better make plans for indoor activities on your Saturday afternoon.Until then we stay dry, Thursday afternoon by far will be the best day of the next 7 days as temperatures reach the upper 60s with sunshine.
While we cool back off to the low 60s on Friday, we remain dry until rain arrives early Saturday morning.
Saturday is a first alert weather day, as steady rain picks up during the day bringing the potential of up to 2 to 3 inches of rain, or isolated higher amounts.
It will be cool with highs near 60. We dry out by late Sunday morning setting up a dry afternoon into Monday.
HEADS UP: Another COLD blast by the middle part of next week.
