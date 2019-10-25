Brother of man convicted of hate crime charged with lying to FBI about brother leaving U.S.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Officials say the brother of a man convicted of a hate crime lied to agents about the whereabouts of his brother who fled the country.
Baris A. Koch, 30, of Dayton, is charged with misprision of a felony and making false statements, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Benjamin C. Glassman announced Friday.
Glassman, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, the FBI’s Cincinnati Division, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) announced that the indictment was returned earlier in the week.
Baris Koch’s brother Izmir A. Koch, 34, was sentenced to 30 months in prison in July 2019 for committing a hate crime and lying to federal agents.
Court documents state that on Feb. 4, 2017, Koch yelled outside a Cincinnati restaurant asking if anyone outside the restaurant was Jewish.
The victim responded that he was Jewish and Koch then ran to the victim and punched him in the head. When the victim fell to the ground, Koch and others continued hitting and kicking him, breaking a bone in his face and bruising his ribs, according to court documents.
Approximately six of Koch’s friends joined in the assault. Before and during the assault, the defendant and his associates were heard shouting, “I want to kill all of the Jews” and “I want to stab the Jews.”
U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman said Koch made a voluntary statement to the FBI, and falsely told them he was not involved the fight.
His attorney appealed his sentencing.
The FBI says Koch was ordered by the court to self-surrender at a prison in West Virginia Aug. 16, but failed to do so.
At the time, the FBI offered a $5,000 reward for information leading directly to the arrest.
According to the recent indictment, 10 days after Izmir Koch was sentenced to prison, Baris Koch got a duplicate driver’s license from the Ohio BMV claiming he lost his previous license.
On Aug. 21, five days after his brother failed to report to prison, Baris Koch once again went to the Ohio BMV for a duplicate license saying he lost his other duplicate, Glassman says.
FBI and HSI agents say they later discovered Izmir Koch crossed into Mexico by foot Aug. 9, posing as his brother, before boarding a flight from Mexico to Europe using his brother’s passport. He eventually made his way to Russia where the United States does not have an extradition treaty, Glassman says.
The Koch brothers previously lived in Russia and held Russian passports.
Glassman says mail records show Baris Koch received a package from himself with a Russian return address Aug. 16. The official label on the package described the contents as, “passport, copies of documents.”
Officials say the real Baris Koch never left the United States during this time.
FBI agents interviewed Baris Koch Sept. 11 where he told them he last saw his brother Aug. 9 and he didn’t know where he was.
They say Baris Koch also failed to mention the package he received from his brother during the interview.
Glassman says Baris Koch failed to report the aggravated identity theft by misuse of a U.S. passport, which is also failing to report a felony offense to FBI agents.
He is charged with one count of misprision of a felony, a federal crime punishable by up to three years in prison, and one count of making false statements to federal agents, which carries a potential maximum sentence of five years in prison.
