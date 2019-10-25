Charges filed against Anderson student who falsely accused teacher of sexual assault

ANDERSON, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says charges have been filed against the student who falsely accused a teacher of sexual assault.
Sheriff Neil says the 13-year-old girl was charged on Oct. 15 with first degree making false alarms, which is a misdemeanor.
The teacher she made the allegations against is an Anderson High School teacher.
An incident report filed Sept. 25 states the teacher grabbed the victim’s right arm, unzipped her hooded sweatshirt, then tried to grab her breasts, all while in the classroom.
The victim told officials she was only wearing a bra underneath the hooded sweatshirt and the teacher was able to touch her breasts.
She says he let go of them and told her, “if you tell anyone about this, I’ll kill you.”
However, the sheriff’s department says all of that was made up by the teen.
The Forest Hills School District placed the teacher on administrative leave while the incident was investigated.
“I am proud to report that allegations regarding AHS’s teacher are not true based upon a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department led investigation. Now we focus on how to best address the needs of the student and support for our teacher,” Forest Hills School District Superintendent Scot Prebles said.
The teacher was able to return to the classroom, according to the Forest Hills School District.
