Cincinnati man killed, two injured in head-on crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Dayton Highway Patrol Post says Cincinnati man died in a two-vehicle crash in Preble County Thursday night.
Troopers say a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder and a 2012 Dodge Ram crashed head-on around 9 p.m. on U.S. 127 in Somers Township.
The driver of the Dodge Ram, Logan W. West, 22, of Cincinnati, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.
Robert E. Depp Jr., 29, of Trenton, the driver of the Pathfinder, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
His passenger, Hoang An Depp, 32, of Trenton, went to Kettering Medical Center.
Troopers say both suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Dayton Highway Patrol Post at 937-832-4794.
