Cincinnati PD looking for new recruits for 2020 academy class

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department is looking for new recruits, especially tech-savvy ones.
Applicants have until January 31, 2020 to register for the police recruit exam. They don’t have to be 21 to take the test, but they do have to be 21 by the end of the 28-week training academy.
The department requires applicants be high-school graduates or have a GED and be eligible to work in the U.S. with a valid driver’s license.
The release touts the department’s evidence-based policing, intelligence-driven strategies, community involvement and use of technology. To continue that trend, it is looking for applicants with technology or data management expertise, social media expertise, the ability to speak multiple languages, military experience, and college degrees.
Police recruits earn $16.88 per hour through the academy training, according to the department. Officer pay ranges from $61,501 to $73,556 after five year, it says, with many possibilities for overtime.
The department has five crime-fighting divisions including patrol, investigations, administration, specialized forces and auxiliary units.
Interested applicants can learn more here.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.