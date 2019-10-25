Cookie-dough scammer hits Hamilton, residents say

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman is pretending to sell cookie dough in Hamilton for Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, several residents say.
Some reported she was alone, others that she had a man with her.
Some are saying she was on foot, others saw her riding a bike.
Whatever the case, people in the community are now saying “no” to cookie dough.
“Don’t come knock on my door and lie,” Kristina Coover says.
Coover was sitting in her living room earlier this week when she heard a knock. On her stoop she found an elderly woman with grey hair touting the dough on behalf of her grandson’s school.
Immanuel Lutheran Pastor Kevin Judd says parishioners have told him something similar—that a woman is going door-to-door selling cookie dough to raise money for the school’s orchestra.
But the school has no active fundraisers, so it can’t be true.
“We hope people don’t lose their money in this,” Judd says.
“It’s sad,” adds Coover. “I mean, don’t hit up innocent families.”
