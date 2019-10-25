$130m development, new roundabout coming to Montgomery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Big changes are underway in Montgomery.
A $130 million mixed-use development broke ground in the village Thursday, as did a $7.3 million roundabout that will dramatically alter the meeting of Cross County and Montgomery Road.
Formerly home to two car dealerships, the project site takes up 21 acres on the east side of Montgomery Road at the south end of the village’s business district.
The development, Montgomery Quarter, promises to include 128 luxury apartments, 42 condos, a boutique hotel, office space, retail and restaurant space, a public park, and four parking garages.
The developers, including of Brandicorp, Casto and Neyer Properties, say Montgomery Quarter is fifteen years in the making.
Phase 1, comprising land north of the current Cross County-Montgomery Road interchange, will take between two and three years to complete.
Construction includes a two-lane roundabout funded through grants approved by state and federal transportation agencies.
The roundabout will replace the Cross County-Montgomery Road interchange.
“By driving the Montgomery Quarter project, the City will lead this transformative project, adding to our already vibrant Heritage District, and be a destination to live, work and play for years to come,” Montgomery Mayor Chris Dobrozsi said.
