Man accused of sexual assault wants his record expunged, but Deters objects

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Price Hill man accused of sexual assault in 2005 is asking for his record to be expunged after his accuser never showed up for court.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has other ideas.
Deters filed paperwork Thursday objecting to the man’s motion.
The case originated more than a decade ago, when Jessica Ford alleges Donald Hummons sexually assaulted her.
The alleged assault happened in 2005 in the Winton Terrace area.
“I was scared,” Ford says, “that if I let him know that I was not fully asleep that he would kills me.”
Fast forward to today, and Ford is no longer keeping quiet. Neither is Deters.
“The defendant in this matter confessed to his crimes,” Deters wrote in his motion. “He admitted to (the sexual assault.) He partially blamed his (victim,) claiming that she was acting in a manner to seduce him.”
Ford reached out to FOX19 NOW wanting to tell her story. She also wanted her name out there hoping other victims of sexual abuse would speak out.
“There are many, many, many victims out there that are keeping quiet,” she says. “For the same reasons, I kept quiet, and I am no longer keeping quiet.”
FOX19 NOW went to Hummons home and left a message for his side of the story. Our calls were not returned.
