Maysville Police seeking public’s help to find missing man

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (FOX19) - The Maysville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 27-year-old man.
According to police, Daniel Cooper was reported missing on Oct. 21. Friends and family are concerned for his safety.
Cooper is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has strawberry blond hair and usually has a mustache and goatee.
He is known to frequent the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Cooper is asked to call the Maysville Police Department at 606-564-9411.
