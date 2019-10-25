Maysville Police seeking public’s help to find missing man

Daniel Cooper, 27, was reported missing on Oct. 21. (Source: Maysville Police Department)
October 25, 2019 at 4:26 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 5:51 PM

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (FOX19) - The Maysville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 27-year-old man.

According to police, Daniel Cooper was reported missing on Oct. 21. Friends and family are concerned for his safety.

Cooper is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has strawberry blond hair and usually has a mustache and goatee.

Friends and family told police they're concerned for Daniel Cooper's safety. (Source: Maysville Police Department)

He is known to frequent the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Cooper is asked to call the Maysville Police Department at 606-564-9411.

