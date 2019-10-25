More NB I-71 closures this weekend, expect delays

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Expect delays on northbound Interstate 71 between the Norwood Lateral and Red Bank Expressway this weekend.
Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, and continuing through late Sunday, crews will be milling and paving a second section of the northbound side of the highway with various lane closures.
They are:
- One lane of NB I-71 will shut down at 8 p.m.
- The ramp from eastbound SR 562/Norwood Lateral will close at 9 p.m.
- A second lane of the NB I-71 mainline will be blocked. All traffic will be shifted to the contraflow lane and maintained in a single lane until noon Saturday. Traffic will be maintained in two lanes through Sunday night, with one on the mainline and one in the contraflow lane.
- The exit ramp to northbound Ridge Avenue will be closed Friday night through noon Saturday.
- The on-ramp from Kennedy Avenue to NB I-71 will be closed Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
- The on/off-ramps at Red Bank Expressway and NB -71 will be closed Friday night through Sunday evening.
- Two lanes of traffic will be restored on NB I-71, and the ramp from eastbound SR 562 will be reopened late Sunday.
The schedule for lane and ramp closures is subject to change, and all work will be contingent upon the weather, state transportation officials say.
