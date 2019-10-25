NKU students win cybersecurity competition

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. - Northern Kentucky University College of Informatics students have won the US Bank’s Strength in Security Capture the Flag (CTF) competition for the third straight year.
The online security competition tests participants’ expertise on software and web security, computer forensics and security coding. Teams from NKU competed remotely while live-streaming against their University of Minnesota counterparts.
“This year’s Capture the Flag competition was a great opportunity for students to sharpen their security skills and for NKU to enhance collaboration with US Bank and our local community,” said Dr. Yi Hu, professor of Computer Science. “It not only tests students’ security knowledge, but also problem-solving skills on a variety of security problems.”
NKU’s winning team included Aluor Nyamor, Arsenijs Poga, Elise Stromberg, Justin Widanski, Momoka Kinder and Terry Chauvin. Most of the team also participates in NKU’s Cyber Defense Team, another opportunity to gain real-world experience. Dr. Hu created the Cyber Defense Team in 2009 made up of students in the Computer Science Department. The team competes online in the JRG Cyber Threat Intelligence Lab, the region’s premier cybersecurity learning space.
Computer Information Technology (CIT) is one of the top-four highest enrolled majors at NKU. Cybersecurity is the highest enrolled track in CIT. For more information about the program, visit NKU’s Center for Information Security website.
