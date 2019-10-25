Police investigating fatal shooting in College Hill

Shooting on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill
By Brian Planalp | October 25, 2019 at 7:42 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 8:35 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - District 5 officers are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in College Hill around 7 p.m. Friday, police say.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Marlowe Court.

Between four and 12 shots were fired, according to police.

The victim is reportedly a male in his mid-to-late twenties.

Police have provided no information about a suspect at this time.

Hamilton Avenue is blocked around the scene in both directions as the police continue to investigate.

