Police investigating fatal shooting in College Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - District 5 officers are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in College Hill around 7 p.m. Friday, police say.
The shooting occurred at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Marlowe Court.
Between four and 12 shots were fired, according to police.
The victim is reportedly a male in his mid-to-late twenties.
Police have provided no information about a suspect at this time.
Hamilton Avenue is blocked around the scene in both directions as the police continue to investigate.
