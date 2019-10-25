Police trying to identify Jane Doe killed near Woodward High School

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are trying to identify the Jane Doe killed near Woodward High School Wednesday night.
Police released pictures of the jewelry and shoes she was wearing the night she was killed along with stock photos of the type of jacket she had on and pictures of her tattoos.
Police say she was wearing black stretch pants with the red jacket pictured above, which is a stock photo.
The ‘queen’ tattoo was on her right hand and the design tattoo was on her left hand.
Police say they believe she is in her late teens to early 20s.
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office officially listed her cause of death as ‘apparent homicide’ Thursday morning.
She was found when police responded to the 1600 block Sternblock Lane around 9 p.m.
The body was on the property of Woodward High School, according to Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco.
Sammarco said the body is a young white female.
The coroner’s report listed the location as 7005 Reading Road.
Police have not released further details.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.
