Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day; heavy rain and strong winds

Rain will begin early Saturday and will continue much of the day. Rainfall totals will be between 1-2″ on average but some spots, especially west of Cincinnati, could see isolated higher totals. Rain will begin to taper off early Sunday morning but blustery conditions will also be likely. As a matter of fact, winds could gust as high as 50mph! The strongest winds will be overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning. Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the low 60s.