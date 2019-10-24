Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day; heavy rain and strong winds

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hopefully you took some time Thursday to enjoy the warm sun because most of the extended forecast is much cooler and wet at times. While we do need the rain to help our drought situation, we could see too much rain too fast leading to isolated flooding.
First, we will enjoy another dry day Friday before the rain and dreary weather arrives. Clouds will increase Friday. High 63. Rain will hold off until after midnight so Friday night football games will be dry and pleasant.
Rain will begin early Saturday and will continue much of the day. Rainfall totals will be between 1-2″ on average but some spots, especially west of Cincinnati, could see isolated higher totals. Rain will begin to taper off early Sunday morning but blustery conditions will also be likely. As a matter of fact, winds could gust as high as 50mph! The strongest winds will be overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning. Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the low 60s.
Monday will be dry with lots of sunshine. High 65. As we get closer to the end of the month and Halloween, another strong cold front will approach the area and bring rain Wednesday and cool weather too. By Halloween, showers could continue along with a big drop in temperatures and windy conditions. More on the Trick-Or-Treat forecast soon!
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.