Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, heavy rain will develop

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Get ready for a wet and much cooler Saturday on tap, but before we get there we have one more dry day on tap. Temperatures Friday afternoon will reach 63 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.
The rain will hold off giving us a dry night for Friday night football.Rain will begin early Saturday and will continue much of the day.
Rainfall totals will be between 1-2″ on average but some spots, especially west of Cincinnati, could see isolated higher totals. Rain will begin to taper off early Sunday morning but blustery conditions will also be likely. As a matter of fact, winds could gust as high as 50mph!
The strongest winds will be overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning. Saturday expect a high near 60 and Sunday highs will be in the low 60s.
Monday will be dry with lots of sunshine. As we get closer to the end of the month and Halloween, another strong cold front will approach the area and bring rain Wednesday and cool weather too. By Halloween, showers could continue along with a big drop in temperatures and windy conditions. More on the Trick-Or-Treat forecast soon!
