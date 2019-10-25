Sex offender on trial for rape, kidnapping now also charged with murder, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old woman that occurred in May, police say.
On May 25 police responded to a 911 call requesting help for Melissa Johnson, 39. Police found her unresponsive.
Johnson later died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit investigated the death. They say they charged David Horsley, 61, on Friday.
The investigation, they say, is ongoing.
The same day police found Johnson—May 25, 2019—police arrested Horsley in connection with a rape-at-knife-point alleged to have occurred May 24.
A grand jury indicted Horsley on seven counts of rape and one count of kidnapping on May 26.
That trial is ongoing. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 15.
It is unclear whether the rape of May 24 and the murder of May 25 are connected.
Horsley is a registered sex offender, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. In 1993 he was convicted of attempted murder with a sexual motivation.
He was released from jail in 2018.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.