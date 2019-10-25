A soggy Saturday ahead with strong winds too

Rain will begin as early as 4am in our southern-most counties. The entire area should see steady rain by 8-9am. Rain will remain heavy at times and rather steady much of the day. There is some indication that we will see a brief break in the rain before the cold front brings the last round. That break would be in the late afternoon/early evening hours. The last of the steady rains should end after midnight and then winds will be the big story. Rainfall totals will be in the 1-3″ range with the highest totals west of Cincinnati. Wind gusts could be as high as 40-50mph from late Saturday night through early Sunday morning. The rest of the day Sunday will be dry with a high of 68.