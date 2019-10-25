A soggy Saturday ahead with strong winds too

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The nasty weather we’ve been talking about for days is almost here. A potent low pressure system will surge north overnight Friday and into Saturday bringing wet and windy weather.
First let’s talk about tonight. Friday night football games or date night plans will be dry. Temperatures will drop to the 50s by 6pm and eventually to the upper 40s overnight.
Rain will begin as early as 4am in our southern-most counties. The entire area should see steady rain by 8-9am. Rain will remain heavy at times and rather steady much of the day. There is some indication that we will see a brief break in the rain before the cold front brings the last round. That break would be in the late afternoon/early evening hours. The last of the steady rains should end after midnight and then winds will be the big story. Rainfall totals will be in the 1-3″ range with the highest totals west of Cincinnati. Wind gusts could be as high as 40-50mph from late Saturday night through early Sunday morning. The rest of the day Sunday will be dry with a high of 68.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry before our next weather maker arrives Wednesday. That strong cold front will bring more wet weather to the Tri-State and at this time it looks like rain lingers into Halloween. The rain could even end as a light wintry mix Thursday evening. Winds will be strong too.
