Suit: FBI agent violated cop’s rights to get military medical records CPD used to oust him

“I think one of the key people we deposed was Harry Black, the former city manager. And Harry Black, in his deposition, absolutely owned what he said in his report. That is that a former Cincinnati police chief engaged in a lot of favoritism, that there were favors that were going out to people that were in his own sphere of influence, that he used an extra official chain of command, that is, his own friends would be putting out information, people that were special favor to the chief, and he was punishing people that he didn’t like and, unfortunately, Jason Cotterman seems to have gotten caught up….in a situation where he did not ticket someone that a former chief thought should have been ticketed."