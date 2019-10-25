Trenton community rallies for police officer with breast cancer

TRENTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Trenton Police Officer Sgt. Jamy Helton is getting some help from her community as the long-time public servant is battling breast cancer.
“August 6th we had actually found out,” Jamy’s husband, Steve Helton said. “That’s when we were told after several biopsies and testing that she does in fact have cancer.”
Jamy, a 21-year veteran of the police force, is better known around town as ‘Pocahontas’ because of how she resembles the historic Native American figure—and because of her love for animals.
The news was difficult for her family, which includes her seven step-children. It was also surprising to Jamy, who has no family history of breast cancer.
Little did they know the support they would soon receive from the community.
“I know that they've been really taken back by how much support... but it's just how small towns work,” Alisha Davis said.
Davis organized a GoFundMe page, set up a charitable account at Fifth Third Bank and is heading up t-shirt sales to help cover medical expenses.
Donations at Fifth Third Bank can be made in Jamy Helton’s name.
“You see it every October. The kids dressing up wearing pink and stuff for sports, and different things, and you try to get behind it as much as you can. But when it’s at your doorstep, it’s devastating,” Steve said.
The family has watched donations come in from all across town. Some have come from residents Jamy has given tickets to—or even arrested.
“It’s nice to see people, even people that we don’t meet on the best of terms, to still see her as a human being and have that support. It’s been amazing,” Steve Helton said.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.