Blood drive benefits teen with immune deficiency disorder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A community is rallying around a local teen living with primary immune deficiency.
Alex Bardyguine has to have monthly plasma infusions to stay alive and there is currently a nationwide shortage.
Family friends even strangers lined up in the mobile Hoxworth Blood Center on Saturday eager to donate their plasma.
One pint can save three lives. It has been a lifeline for 14-year-old Alex Bardyguine, who has lived the past eight years of his life with an immune deficiency disorder, which means part of his body’s immune system isn’t functioning.
“He was sick most of his life. He had infections and we couldn’t figure out what the issue was and we took him to doctor after doctor. He’s missing something in his red blood cells that is responsible for a properly functioning immune system,” said Jennifer Weight, Alex’s mother.
Weight said there isn’t a cure for her son, but he has been able to recover get his life back with blood plasma. Alex has to have an infusion every 30 days.
“In each vile of medication the plasma takes 600 to 1,000 donations to make one bag of his medication, so he heavily relies on plasma donations,” Weight said.
Currently, there is plasma shortage nationwide which has weight and several other families concerned.
The Martinos restaurant on Vine Street in Corryville stepped in to help. They held a fundraiser and blood drive raffling off prizes. The money will go to the Immune Deficiency Foundation.
The Hoxworth Blood Center also parked outside of the restaurant where nearly 40 people signed up to give blood.
“I just decided today was the day to do it,” said Jeff Casey, one of the people who signed up to donate blood.
Casey said he doesn’t know Alex but felt good donating his plasma.
“Let’s just help somebody out. Pay it forward," he said.
Weight said she was overwhelmed with joy to see all of the support. “It’s making me emotional I’m very grateful.”
A big part of the blood drive on Saturday was to also bring awareness to the importance of plasma donations. You can contact the Hoxworth Blood Center if you would like to make a donation.
