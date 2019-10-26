5,300 gallons of milk spilled in Crosby Township due to tanker truck crash

CROSBY Twp., Ohio (FOX19) -Police say 5,300 gallons of milk spilled on the roadway in Crosby township due to a single vehicle tanker truck crash.
The crash happened in the 8600 block of New Haven Court Saturday afternoon.
The semi, which was carrying milk, rolled over and caused the milk to spill as well as fuel leak.
A witness says the driver told him he lost control of the vehicle when one of the tires went off the road.
Two electrical poles were damaged.
Police say this caused the road to be closed for several of hours.
Minor injuries were reported.
Officers are still investigating.
